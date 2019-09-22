Canada election: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon is far from being one of Canada’s largest ridings, but it may be one of its strangest.

The riding goes from Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley all the way north to Cache Creek, a rural community west of Kamloops. The urban-rural divide adds to the intrigue surrounding the riding, which the Liberals surprisingly won in 2015.

This year’s election will be a rematch of the 2015 election, which saw Jati Sidhu defeat Conservative candidate Brad Vis by a little more than 1,000 votes.

The incumbent and his main challenger are on the ballot again in 2019, but this time they are joined by Green candidate John Kidder, who is the husband of Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Candidates

Liberal: Jati Sidhu

Conservative: Brad Vis

NDP: Mike Nenn

Green: John Kidder

People’s Party of Canada: Julius “Nick” Csaszar

Geography

The riding covers Mission, Kent, Harrison Hot Springs, Lillooet, Ashcroft, Lytton, Cache Creek and a portion of Abbotsford’s northeast.

Demographics

European: 57,030, 61.8 per cent

South Asian: 19,115 20.7 per cent

Aboriginal: 11,340 12.3 per cent

Chinese: 795 0.9 per cent