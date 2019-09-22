Canada election: Rivière-des-Mille-Îles
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, (formerly known as Saint-Eustache—Sainte-Thérèse) is a federal electoral district in Quebec. It is located on the north bank of Rivière des Mille-Îles near the city of Laval.
After defeating Laurin Liu in 2015, Liberal candidate Linda Lapointe will be re-contesting the election.
History: The district was created as”Saint-Eustache—Sainte-Thérèse” and the Bloc Québécois kept the seat since 1996, till 2011 when, 20 y/o Laurin Liu of the NDP, won the election. The following election year, she lost the seat to the Liberals.
Candidates
Liberal: Linda Lapointe (Incumbent)
Conservative: Maikel Mikhael
NDP: TBD
Bloc Québécois: Luc Desilets
Green: TBD
PPC: Hans Roker Jr.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.