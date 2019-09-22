Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 8:59 pm

Canada election: Rivière-des-Mille-Îles

By Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Rivière-des-Mille-Îles.

Elections Canada
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, (formerly known as Saint-Eustache—Sainte-Thérèse) is a federal electoral district in Quebec. It is located on the north bank of Rivière des Mille-Îles near the city of Laval. 

After defeating Laurin Liu in 2015, Liberal candidate Linda Lapointe will be re-contesting the election.

History: The district was created as”Saint-Eustache—Sainte-Thérèse” and the Bloc Québécois kept the seat since 1996, till 2011 when, 20 y/o Laurin Liu of the NDP, won the election. The following election year, she lost the seat to the Liberals. 

Candidates

Liberal: Linda Lapointe (Incumbent)

Conservative: Maikel Mikhael

NDP: TBD

Bloc Québécois: Luc Desilets

Green: TBD

PPC: Hans Roker Jr.

