Canada election: New Westminster-Burnaby

No matter what the riding has been called, New Westminster-Burnaby or Burnaby-New Westminster, Peter Julian has held it. The NDP politician has represented the community since 2004, having now won five elections.

Julian is looking to make it six in October. He tallied 43.5 per cent of the vote in the 2015 federal election. Liberal Sasha Ramnarine had 29 per cent of the vote with 15,253 votes and Conservative Chloé Ellis got 10,512 votes, good for 20 per cent.

This time around 24-year-old Megan Veck is running for the Conservatives.

Candidates

NDP: Peter Julian

Liberal: Will Davis

Conservative: Megan Veck

Green: Suzanne de Montigny

People’s Party of Canada: Hansen Ginn

Libertarian: Neeraj Murarka

Geography

The riding includes the city of New Westminster and the southeastern corner of Burnaby.

Demographics (2016 census)

European: 55,475, 49 per cent

Chinese: 18,925, 16.7 per cent

South Asian: 11,635, 10.3 per cent

Filipino: 9,675, 8.5 per cent