Canada election: New Westminster-Burnaby
No matter what the riding has been called, New Westminster-Burnaby or Burnaby-New Westminster, Peter Julian has held it. The NDP politician has represented the community since 2004, having now won five elections.
Julian is looking to make it six in October. He tallied 43.5 per cent of the vote in the 2015 federal election. Liberal Sasha Ramnarine had 29 per cent of the vote with 15,253 votes and Conservative Chloé Ellis got 10,512 votes, good for 20 per cent.
This time around 24-year-old Megan Veck is running for the Conservatives.
Candidates
NDP: Peter Julian
Liberal: Will Davis
Conservative: Megan Veck
Green: Suzanne de Montigny
People’s Party of Canada: Hansen Ginn
Libertarian: Neeraj Murarka
Geography
The riding includes the city of New Westminster and the southeastern corner of Burnaby.
Demographics (2016 census)
European: 55,475, 49 per cent
Chinese: 18,925, 16.7 per cent
South Asian: 11,635, 10.3 per cent
Filipino: 9,675, 8.5 per cent
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.