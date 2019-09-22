Canad election: Portneuf–Jacques-Cartier

Portneuf–Jacques-Cartier has been represented in the House of Commons since 1867. It was created in the British North America Act in 1867 as “Portneuf”.

Conservative MP Joël Godin won in 2015 and is seeking re-election in 2019. Godin will face Liberal Annie Talbot. Talbot is former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation of the National Museum of Fine Arts of Quebec and the Executive Director of La Presse Foundation.

Boundaries: This is a large riding northwest of Quebec City. It includes the city of Saint-Augustin-de-Demaures, as well as the county municipalities of Portneuf and La Jacques-Cartier.

Last Election: Conservative MP Joël Godin won the 2015 federal election with 44.0 per cent of the vote.

History: Over the last 20 years the riding has bounced around from being represented by the Liberals, Bloc Quebecois, NDP and Conservative. From 2006 – 2011 the riding was held by independent MP André Arthur, a popular former radio host.

Candidates

Conservative: Joël Godin (Incumbent)

Liberal: Annie Talbot

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Marie-Claude Gaudet

NDP: TBD

PPC: Ken Pereira