Canada election: Cariboo-Prince George

Political change is not something the voters of Cariboo-Prince George have ever had to experience. The federal riding has existed since 2004 and has only been represented by Conservative MPs.

The 2015 election was the closest anyone has gotten to dethroning the blue machine. Small business owner Todd Doherty secured 19,688 votes (36.6 per cent), beating Liberal Tracy Calogheros by fewer than 3,000 votes. New Democrat Trent Derrick finished third with 13,879 votes.

Calogheros was one of those candidates bolstered by the Trudeau wave that swept across many ridings. In 2011, Sangeeta Lalli, now Director of Political Operations for the Liberals, received 2,200 votes.

Doherty is running for re-election, setting up a rematch with Calogheros. The NDP has nominated recently-retired health science professional Heather Sapergia.

Candidates

Conservative: Todd Doherty

Liberal: Tracy Calogheros

NDP: Heather Sapergia

Green: Mackenzie Kerr

People’s Party of Canada: Jing Lan Yang

National Citizens Alliance: Darren Ethier

Geography

The riding features a southwestern portion of Prince George, part of the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District that includes Vanderhoof, and nearly all of the Cariboo Regional District with the exception of 100 Mile House.

Demographics

European: 78,775, 73.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 18,700, 17.5 per cent

South Asian: 3,330, 3.1 per cent

Filipino: 1,165, 1.1 per cent