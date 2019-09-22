Canada election: Laval–Les Îles

This riding is made up of the western part of Laval. It includes the neighbourhoods of Laval-sur-le-Lac, Laval-Ouest, Fabreville, Sainte-Dorothée, Chomedey and Sainte-Dorothée Station. According to Statistics Canada, the median income in the riding was over $32,000 in 2015.

Summary: Fayçal El-Khoury, the riding’s current MP is a Lebanese engineer who was elected in the 2015 election with over 47 per-cent of the total vote and is running again in 2019. He will be facing Conservative candidate Tom Pentefountas, the former Vice-Chairman Broadcasting of CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission).

History: Since the creation of the riding from Laval West, the electoral district has always elected a Liberal MP except for 2011, when François Pilon of the NDP was elected.

Candidates

Liberal: Fayçal El-Khoury (incumbent)

Conservatives: Tom Pentefountas

Green: Sari Madi

Bloc Québécois: Nacera Bedad

NDP: TBD

PPC: Marie-Louise Beauchamp