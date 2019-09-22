Canada election: Victoria

A lot has been made of the number of NDP MPs who have decided not to run again in 2019. Of all of those retirements, Murray Rankin’s could be the most significant. The longtime lawyer served as Victoria’s MP from 2012 to 2019 and had prominent jobs within the party’s caucus.

Four years ago the riding was seen as the most likely place for Elizabeth May and the Greens to pick up a second seat. Rankin held on for the win with 30,397 votes (42.3 per cent), edging out Green candidate Jo-Ann Roberts and her 23,666 votes (32.9 per cent).

Stepping in for Rankin is Victoria city councillor Laurel Collins, who was elected to council in last fall’s municipal election but decided to take up the opportunity to run for the federal party.

The Greens have this riding underlined and circled as a must-win if they are going to grow their caucus. Racelle Kooy was nominated in February and her campaign office opened months before the election kicked off.

The Liberals waited until near the end of August to nominate Nikki Macdonald, the daughter of former Pierre Trudeau-era Liberal cabinet minister Donald Macdonald.

Candidates

NDP: Laurel Collins

Liberal: Nikki Macdonald

Conservative: Richard Caron

Green: Racelle Kooy

People’s Party of Canada: Alyson Culbert

Animal: Jordan Reichert

Rhinoceros: Jasper Duttenhoffer

Geography

The riding covers the cities of Oak Bay and Victoria as well as parts of the District of Saanich.

Demographics

European: 89,680, 80 per cent

Aboriginal: 5,690, 5.1 per cent

Chinese: 5,235, 4.7 per cent

South Asian: 2,390, 2.1 per cent