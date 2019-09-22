Canada election: Courtenay-Alberni

The NDP has traditionally dominated on Vancouver Island, but that could be changing as the Greens have made breakthroughs in recent elections.

For the Conservatives, Courtenay-Alberni reflects the one seat on the island where they may have a hope.

In 2015, the NDP’s Gord Johns defeated sitting Conservative MP John Duncan in this newly-formed riding. Duncan was a rare Conservative politician who had found success in the riding, winning his seat five separate times.

This time around Johns will take on Conservative Byron Horner. But this isn’t just a two-way race. The Liberals finished a strong third in 2015. And with their polling numbers growing, the Greens are confident they can be competitive across Vancouver Island, including in Courtenay-Alberni where Sean Wood is their candidate.

Candidates

NDP: Gord Johns

Liberal: Not yet nominated

Conservative: Byron Horner

Green: Sean Wood

People’s Party of Canada: Troy Whitley

Geography

The riding borders the Pacific Ocean and covers a large part of central and western Vancouver Island, including Tofino, Port Alberni, Parksville and Courtenay.

Demographics

European 92,410, 82.5 per cent

Aboriginal 11,265, 10.1 per cent

South Asian 1,110, 1 per cent

Chinese 1,105, 1 per cent