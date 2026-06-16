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Politics

Quebec Liberals promise ‘positive’ approach in new French-language plan

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Dan Spector Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 6:49 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec Liberal Party’s plan for French-language'
Quebec Liberal Party’s plan for French-language
WATCH: The Quebec Liberals have unveiled the party's much-anticipated plan for the French-language. The party is promising a more positive approach if elected in October. The party's leader, Charles Milliard, held a news conference Tuesday at a Verdun bookstore saying instead of focusing on prohibition and coercion, his party will reach out to Quebecers. Dan Spector reports.
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Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard unveiled his party’s long-awaited plan on the French language Tuesday, promising a more “positive, targeted and efficient” approach than that of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec.

Speaking at a Verdun bookstore in southwest Montreal, Milliard said a Liberal government elected in October would shift away from what he described as a focus on “prohibition and coercion,” and instead work to engage Quebecers while strengthening the use of French.

“I think we should all agree that a change of tone is necessary,” Milliard told reporters, citing past controversies involving language enforcement.

A central element of the plan involves changes to how the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) operates. Milliard said he would issue new directives aimed at preventing the agency from overstepping its mandate and leaving businesses confused or threatened with fines.

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s new French Language bill sparks outrage'
Quebec’s new French Language bill sparks outrage

He stressed the OQLF would not be dismantled, but would instead be asked to better target its efforts in areas where French is more vulnerable, particularly in Montreal. The Liberals also pledged to reduce the administrative burden on businesses and municipalities.

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The plan includes increased funding and expanded francization programs, as well as easing certain requirements introduced under Bill 96. The Liberals say they would extend the timeline for newcomers to communicate with the state in French from six months to two years.

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Milliard also signalled he would maintain current enrolment quotas at English-language CEGEPs, rather than continue the gradual reductions proposed by the CAQ. He added he believes attending an English CEGEP does not undermine a student’s francophone identity.

On education, the Liberals are promising a stronger focus on French literacy, including providing free French books to elementary school students and upgrading school libraries.

Milliard said he also hopes to mend relations with English-language school boards, which have been engaged in a prolonged legal battle with the CAQ government. He expressed confidence a Liberal government could find common ground and put an end to the disputes.

The proposed measures are part of a broader plan valued at roughly $380 million, which includes more than two dozen initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting the French language across Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Quebec MNAs fire shots at one another as session ends'
Quebec MNAs fire shots at one another as session ends
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