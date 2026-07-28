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Economy

Councillors in Rocky View County, bordering Calgary vote to pause data centres

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2026 3:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Poll reveals AI data centre worries as Alberta encourages investment'
Poll reveals AI data centre worries as Alberta encourages investment
WATCH from July 21: As more AI data centre projects are proposed in Alberta, a new poll shows most people are concerned about the potential impacts. The numbers come as Alberta touts more investment in the sector. Erik Bay has more.
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Councillors in Rocky View County have voted to temporarily pause new data centre proposals.

The motion passed last week at a Rocky View County council meeting.

The moratorium is to be in place until the county establishes regulations for such developments, expected in the coming months.

Coun. Alison Whiting, who brought forward the motion, told the meeting that the data centre landscape has changed dramatically over the last year, and the county can get questions answered during the pause.

Councillors in Rocky View County have voted to put a moratorium on the building of any new data centres until the county establishes regulations for such developments. View image in full screen
Councillors in Rocky View County have voted to put a moratorium on the building of any new data centres until the county establishes regulations for such developments. Rockyview.ca

Rocky View County forms a horseshoe around Calgary’s northern, eastern and western limits, and it has been attracting strong interest from data centre developers.

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The municipality has approved zoning for a Beacon AI Centers project in the hamlet of Indus, but last year council voted down another proposal from Kineticor near Balzac.

Click to play video: 'Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres'
Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres

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