Councillors in Rocky View County, bordering Calgary vote to pause data centres

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Councillors in Rocky View County have voted to temporarily pause new data centre proposals.

The motion passed last week at a Rocky View County council meeting.

The moratorium is to be in place until the county establishes regulations for such developments, expected in the coming months.

Coun. Alison Whiting, who brought forward the motion, told the meeting that the data centre landscape has changed dramatically over the last year, and the county can get questions answered during the pause.

View image in full screen Councillors in Rocky View County have voted to put a moratorium on the building of any new data centres until the county establishes regulations for such developments. Rockyview.ca

Rocky View County forms a horseshoe around Calgary’s northern, eastern and western limits, and it has been attracting strong interest from data centre developers.

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The municipality has approved zoning for a Beacon AI Centers project in the hamlet of Indus, but last year council voted down another proposal from Kineticor near Balzac.