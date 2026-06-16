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1 comment

  1. U KNOW IT
    June 16, 2026 at 10:45 pm

    PUT ALL INTO FISH NETS, TAKE OUT TO OCEAN BY CHOPPERS . AND DROP IN, END of PROBLEMS . BIG FACTS

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Politics

North Cowichan mayor asks for province’s help to address homelessness, mental health

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted June 16, 2026 10:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'North Cowichan mayor asks for provincial help'
North Cowichan mayor asks for provincial help
The mayor of North Cowichan on Vancouver Island is asking for help managing the homelessness and mental health crisis in his region. As Kylie Stanton reports, Rob Douglas has put forward some suggestions he hopes the province will take him up on.
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The mayor of a Vancouver Island community says he needs help from the B.C. government to address homelessness and mental health issues.

Mayor Rob Douglas says North Cowichan is spending $2 million a year managing the crisis in the region.

In a letter to Premier David Eby, Douglas asked for the former Cowichan District Hospital to be turned into a treatment centre, a year-round shelter and drop-in centre, plus funding for temporary housing and treatment and recovery beds.

“We have had productive conversations with the premier directly, cabinet ministers, leadership at Island Health,” Douglas told Global News.

“While I appreciate the dialogue, we haven’t seen that translate into the sufficient action on the ground.

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“The province has opened several of these sites for people with complex mental health and addictions challenges. They’re now working on sites in Maple Ridge, Surrey, they’ve announced one for Prince George, and we’d like to see one in our community as well.”

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Coast Mental Health hoping to redevelop headquarters in Mount Pleasant into housing campus

In a statement to Global News, B.C.’s Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said they know more needs to be done to help the most vulnerable members of the province’s communities.

“We’re encouraged by the increasing number of local governments that are stepping up to collaborate to support the vulnerable in their communities and work together to help end homelessness,” the statement read.

“Communities are stronger and safer for everyone when we bring people indoors to stable shelter and housing, so people have better opportunities to connect to the supports and services they need.”

The ministry said that since 2017, the province has 100 affordable homes either open or underway in North Cowichan, plus 52 supportive homes open at Sq’umul’ Shelh Lelum, 6428 Paddle Rd.

There are also 47 permanent shelter spaces in Cowichan Valley (22 in Duncan, 10 in Ladysmith, and 15 in North Cowichan), according to the ministry.

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