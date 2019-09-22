Canada election: Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek

Carlton Trail-Eagle Creek was a new riding for the 2015 federal election, which surrounds Saskatoon on three sides. Conservative MP Kelly Block is seeking re-election.

A rural seat, it broadly extends outward from Saskatoon as far north as Leask and Duck Lake, as far east as Humboldt, as far west as Biggar, and as far southwest as Rosetown.

Kelly Block took 64.7 per cent of the vote in 2015, with the NDP’s Glenn Wright a distant second with 18.7 per cent.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas had been divided into four ridings each containing part of Saskatoon and part of the surrounding rural areas. The Conservatives won all the seats in the five elections between 2000 and 2011.

The riding has a population of 72,607 according to the 2016 census and encompasses 29,040 square kilometres.

Candidates

Conservative: Kelly Block (Incumbent)

Green: Dean Gibson

Liberal: Rebecca Malo

NDP: Jasmine Calix

People’s Party of Canada: Cody Payant