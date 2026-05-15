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Canada

Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith seeks advice on next steps following nomination loss

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted May 15, 2026 4:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Opposition to the Opposition'
Focus Ontario: Opposition to the Opposition
Focus Ontario: Opposition to the Opposition
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Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith is asking supporters for advice on what his next steps should be, with his potential bid to become Ontario Liberal leader in doubt following a nomination loss.

Erskine-Smith was vying to represent the provincial party in the upcoming Scarborough Southwest byelection but lost a nomination race last weekend.

He had said he wanted to run in Scarborough Southwest ahead of an intended bid for the party’s leadership, but now says that is “much less likely,” after he failed to secure the nomination.

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Erskine-Smith has appealed the nomination result that saw Ahsanul Hafiz win by a slim margin, alleging voting irregularities, though Erskine-Smith says even if the result is overturned and a new race is called, he won’t stand as a candidate.

He also says he still intends to resign his federal seat in Beaches-East York this summer, so he is appealing to supporters through an email blast both for feedback on what his next steps should be and for help eliminating debt from the nomination race and leadership exploration.

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The Ontario Liberal Party’s arbitration committee is set to hear Erskine-Smith’s appeal on Wednesday evening.

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