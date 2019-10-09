Canada election: Portage-Lisgar

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the riding of Portage-Lisgar head to the polls on Oct. 21 for the 2019 federal election.

The Portage-Lisgar riding has never elected a member of Parliament that isn’t right of centre. It was previously represented by members from the now-defunct Reform and Canadian Alliance parties before former Conservative MP and current Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister was elected to Parliament in 2003. Conservative MP Candice Bergen has represented the riding since 2008.

Candidates

Liberals: Ken Werbiski

Conservatives: Candice Bergen (incumbent)

NDP: Cindy Friesen

Green Party: Beverley Eert

People’s Party of Canada: Aaron Archer

Christian Heritage Party: Jerome Dondo

Geography

Portage-Lisgar is a south-central riding in Manitoba and includes the rural municipalities of Portage la Prairie, Cartier, St. Francois Xavier, MacDonald, Morris, Rhineland, Pembina, Manitou and South Norfolk, along with the cities and towns of Portage la Prairie, Treherne, St. Claude, Morris, Plum Coulee, Winkler, Morden, Manitou, Somerset, Swan Lake, Carman and Notre Dame de Lourdes.

Story continues below advertisement

History

The district was created in 1996 from parts of the former districts of Lisgar-Marquette, Portage-Interlake and Provencher. The riding lost ground to the Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa and Brandon-Souris ridings but gained territory from Provencher and Selkirk-Interlake during the 2012 electoral redistribution.