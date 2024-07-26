Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 6:41 am
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

Story continues below advertisement
More on Politics

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

Story continues below advertisement

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

Story continues below advertisement

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

Story continues below advertisement

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

Story continues below advertisement

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

Story continues below advertisement

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

Story continues below advertisement

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

Story continues below advertisement

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

Story continues below advertisement

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

Politics

Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision in Robinson Treaties case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada (SCOC) in Ottawa on Monday, May 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s top court is set to issue a decision this morning in a case about Crown payments under the Robinson Huron Treaties that have been frozen for almost 150 years.

The treaties were signed in 1850, ceding a large swath of land to the Crown in return for annual payments to the Anishinaabe of Lakes Huron and Superior.

The treaties included a clause that states the payments should increase over time, so long as the Crown did not incur a loss, but they have been frozen at $4 per person since 1875.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled the Crown violated the treaties and that it had a mandatory and reviewable obligation to raise the payments as the land was developed.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld most of the trial judge’s findings, ruling that the Crown violated its promise to share resource revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown appealed and the case was heard in the Supreme Court of Canada in December.

The initial claims in the case were filed in 2001 and 2014. Subsequently, the Lake Huron group entered into negotiations with the governments of Ontario and Canada.

Trending Now

Both governments have conceded they are in longstanding breach of their obligations to increase the payments over time.

In June 2023, the Robinson Huron litigation group reached a $10-billion settlement with the Ontario and Canadian governments for past claims. It has not yet dealt with the issue of how much the payments should be going forward.

That settlement was finalized in February, with the court agreeing that Ontario and Canada should each pay $5 billion. The federal government has set aside funding and the deal will take effect regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision in this case.

The Robinson Superior group has asked for more than $126 billion in damages.

Sponsored content

AdChoices