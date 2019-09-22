Canada election: Winnipeg South Centre

Voters in the riding of Winnipeg South Centre head to the polls on Oct. 21.

Winnipeg South Centre residents have picked both Liberal and Conservative MPs to represent them. The riding is currently held by a Liberal but a strong contender from the Conservatives may change things up.

Candidates

Liberal: Jim Carr (i)

Conservative: Joyce Bateman

NDP: TBD

Green: James Beddome

PPC: Jane MacDiarmid

CHP: Linda Marynuk

Geography

Starting at where the Assiniboine River meets Park Boulevard North, the riding boundary then heads south to Corydon Avenue before turning west along to Shaftesbury Boulevard. Then it heads south along Shaftsbury to McCreary Road all the way to the west limit of Winnipeg. From there, it travels to McGillivary Boulevard, then goes northeast to Waverly Street and then turns southerly along Waverley to Bishop Grandin Boulevard. Then it heads easterly to the Red River, follows the River to the Forks up to Park Boulevard North.

History

The riding was originally founded in 1924, taken from parts of Winnipeg South and Winnipeg Centre ridings. Over the years it gained parts of other ridings, but was then abolished in 1976.

In 1987, it was reborn from several ridings, and the boundaries were redistributed in 1996 and again in 2004.

Another riding that has traditionally flip-flopped between the Liberals and the Conservatives, it was strongly Liberal before Joyce Bateman won the riding in 2011 for the PCs. Current MP Jim Carr won it back in 2015 for the Liberals.