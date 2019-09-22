Canada election: Beloeil–Chambly

Beloeil–Chambly is a newly created district in Quebec. It includes an area formerly known as the electoral district of Chambly—Borduas. Voters in the riding elected MP Matthew Dubé of the NDP in the district’s first-ever election in 2015.

Dubé won the election with a margin of 1.73 per cent. He is standing for re-election and will face Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet.

Geography

The municipal and electoral boundaries of the Beloeil–Chambly riding consists of the Regional County Municipality of Rouville that encompasses Marieville, Richelieu, Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu and La Vallée-du-Richelieu. It also consists of the Regional County Municipality of La Vallée-du-Richelieu which includes Beloeil, Carignan, Chambly, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Otterburn Park, McMasterville and Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

Candidates

NDP: Matthew Dubé (Incumbent)

Conservative: Véronique Laprise

Liberal: Marie-Chantal Hamel

Green: Pierre Carrier

PPC: Chloé Bernard

Bloc Québécois: Yves-François Blanchet