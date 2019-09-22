Canada election: Saskatoon-University

Saskatoon-University is a riding to watch this election as a new member of Parliament will be elected.

The riding covers areas east of the South Saskatchewan River, north of 8th Street (with the exception of the area around Sidney L. Buckwold Park), and neighbourhoods east of Warman and Wanuskewin roads on the city’s west side.

Conservative Brad Trost won the 2015 election with 41.5 per cent of the vote, however, he lost the nomination to Corey Tocher, who currently represents part of the riding provincially for the Saskatchewan Party. Tocher was formerly the speaker of the Saskatchewan legislature before stepping down to seek the nomination.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas had been divided up into four ridings that contained part of Saskatoon, and part of the surrounding rural areas. In all five elections, the Conservatives took all the seats.

Candidates

Conservative: Corey Tochor

Green: Jan Norris

Liberal: Susan Hayton

NDP: Claire Card

People’s Party of Canada: Guto Penteado