Canada election: Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke

It took Randall Garrison a few cracks to earn his way to Ottawa and now he doesn’t want to give it up. The NDP MP lost to Conservative MP Keith Martin in 2004 and 2006 in Esquimalt, sat out the 2008 election and then finally won his seat in 2011.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke is a rare four-way race. Garrison won in 2015 with 23,386 votes (35 per cent), beating Liberal David Merner by a little more than 5,000 votes. Merner received 18,622 votes (27.4 per cent), Green candidate Frances Litman received 13,575 votes (19.9 per cent) and Conservative candidate Shari Lukens got 11,912 votes (17.5 per cent).

What makes the riding even more intriguing is that Merner has switched from the Liberals to the Green Party. The longtime lawyer provides additional political credibility for the Greens, who have long been optimistic about the riding.

Liberal candidate Jamie Hammond served 28 years in the Canadian Armed Forces and served as private secretary to two B.C. lieutenant-governors. The Esquimalt Naval Base serves as a critical employer in the riding.

Candidates

NDP: Randall Garrison

Liberal: Jamie Hammond

Conservative: Randall Pewarchuk

Green: David Merner

Libertarian: Josh Steffler

Communist: Tyson Strandlund

Geography

The riding includes Esquimalt, Metchosin, Sooke, Colwood, View Royal, the Esquimalt Indian Reserve, New Songhees Indian Reserve No. 1A, T’Sou-ke Indian Reserve and Becher Bay Indian Reserve No. 1. A western portion of the District of Saanich is also represented.

Demographics

European: 92,360, 78.2 per cent

Aboriginal: 8,365, 7.1 per cent

South Asian: 3,665, 3.1 per cent

Chinese: 3,650, 3.1 per cent