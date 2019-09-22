Canada election: Prince Albert

One of the few Saskatchewan ridings that was relatively unchanged in the 2012 riding redistribution, Randy Hoback seeks re-election for a fourth term.

The riding is primarily limited to the city of Prince Albert, but also extends eastward to include Melfort and other nearby towns.

Hoback took 49.8 per cent of the vote in 2015 to win the riding for a third time.

Prince Albert has been held by the Reform/Alliance/Conservative parties since 1997, but was also held by NDP MP Stanley Hovdebo from 1979 to 1993.

Prince Albert was also the longtime constituency for two prime ministers—Mackenzie King from 1926 to 1945, and John Diefenbaker from 1953 to 1979.

The 2016 census reported 79,344 people living in the riding, which encompasses 55,873 square kilometres.

Candidates

Conservative: Randy Hoback (Incumbent)

Green: Miranda Friske

Liberal: Estelle Hjertaas

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Kelly Day