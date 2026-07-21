First Nations chiefs call for inquiry into Ontario wildfire response

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First Nations leaders are calling for a public inquiry into Ontario’s wildfire response, alleging the provincial government failed to adequately support some communities threatened by this year’s fires.

The chiefs say some residents were forced to organize their own evacuations and received little warning or assistance as wildfires approached their communities.

They also accuse the Ministry of Natural Resources of ignoring recommendations to improve wildfire preparedness and emergency response, despite years of warnings from Indigenous leaders.

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The demands come as Ontario’s wildfire season is on track to become the province’s worst on record. More than 7,250 square kilometres have burned so far this year.

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Gull Bay First Nation Chief Wilfred King was among several Indigenous leaders who spoke to reporters Tuesday, accusing Premier Doug Ford of overlooking the impact of the fires on First Nations.

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“Not once in his speech did he mention First Nations people,” King said, referring to remarks Ford made Monday about the province’s wildfire response. “He’s creating the narrative so that he can basically lie to Canadians.”

King said that while First Nations appreciate the work of frontline personnel battling the fires, there are concerns about leadership within the provincial response system. He called for immediate leadership changes within the Ministry of Natural Resources and greater accountability.

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Over the weekend, Premier Doug Ford said the province would spend whatever is necessary to combat the fires and protect affected communities.

Ford pushed back against the criticism Tuesday, saying the province has maintained regular communication with First Nations and provided extensive support to evacuees.

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“I totally disagree with that,” Ford said when asked about the chiefs’ allegations. He said Ontario has helped move roughly 2,000 people from affected First Nations communities and has provided hotel accommodations, food and other assistance.

Ford acknowledged that services on reserves are a federal responsibility, but said Ontario has taken a leading role in supporting evacuees and fighting the fires. He said about 155 fire crews and nearly 900 wildland firefighters are involved in the response.

According to provincial officials, more than 180 wildfires are currently burning across northern Ontario. More than 1,800 people have been displaced by evacuation orders.

The chiefs say an independent inquiry is needed to examine the province’s response and ensure northern and Indigenous communities are better protected during future wildfire seasons.