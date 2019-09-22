Canada election: Hochelaga
Since the re-creation of the riding in 2004, Bloc Québécois held the seat till 2011. NDP’s Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet broke the BQ streak in 2011 and even got re-elected in 2015. Prior to BQ forming, it was traditionally a Liberal stronghold.
Boutin-Sweet is not running for re-election in 2019.
According to the 2015 census, the median total income of households in 2015 was $46,365.
The riding includes the neighbourhood of south-central Montreal, which includes the area surrounding Olympic Park.
Candidates
NDP: Catheryn Roy-Goyette
Conservative: Christine Marcoux
Liberal: Soraya Martinez
Bloc Québécois: Simon Marchand
Green: Robert D. Morais
PPC: Stepan Balatsko
Rhinoceros: Chinook Blais-Leduc
