Canada election: Brossard–Saint-Lambert

Brossard–Saint-Lambert is a relatively new riding, it was created in the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and held its first election in 2015. It includes the portion of Quebec which was formerly a part of Brossard—La Prairie and Saint-Lambert.

Residents of Brossard-Saint-Lambert elected Liberal candidate Alexandra Mendès with 50.33 per cent of the total votes in the 2015 federal election. She is contesting re-election.

Geography

Brossard-Saint-Lambert is located in the south shore of St. Lawrence River, opposite Montreal. The riding consists of the cities of Brossard and Saint-Lambert.

Candidates

Liberal: Alexandra Mendès (Incumbent)

Conservative: Glenn Hoa

NDP: TBD

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Greg De Luca

PPC: Sam Nassif