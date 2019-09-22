Canada election: Brossard–Saint-Lambert
Brossard–Saint-Lambert is a relatively new riding, it was created in the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and held its first election in 2015. It includes the portion of Quebec which was formerly a part of Brossard—La Prairie and Saint-Lambert.
Residents of Brossard-Saint-Lambert elected Liberal candidate Alexandra Mendès with 50.33 per cent of the total votes in the 2015 federal election. She is contesting re-election.
Geography
Brossard-Saint-Lambert is located in the south shore of St. Lawrence River, opposite Montreal. The riding consists of the cities of Brossard and Saint-Lambert.
Candidates
Liberal: Alexandra Mendès (Incumbent)
Conservative: Glenn Hoa
NDP: TBD
Bloc Québécois: TBD
Green: Greg De Luca
PPC: Sam Nassif
