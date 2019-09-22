Canada election: Bourassa

Located on the southern banks of the Prairies river, Bourassa includes part of the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough as well as the borough of Montreal North. According to 2016 Census, Spanish and Arabic are the most widely used languages in the riding after French(67.8 per cent) and English(7.8 per cent).

MP Emmanuel Dubourg will be looking to maintain his seat in the upcoming election. He will be facing 25-year-old Conservative candidate Catherine Lefebvre.

History: Bourassa was created in 1968 from the former riding of Mercier and Laval. It is named after the politician/publisher Henri Bourassa, it was later renamed to Montreal – Bourassa. In 1979, Montreal – Bourassa was abolished and the new Bourassa riding was created. The Liberals have never lost an election in the riding with the exception of 1988 and 1993 when the PC’s and the Bloc won, respectively.

Candidates

Liberal: Emmanuel Dubourg (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Catherine Lefebvre

Green: Payton Ashe

Bloc Québécois: TBD

NDP: TBD

PPC: Louis Léger