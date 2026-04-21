BC Nurses’ Union bargaining reaches impasse, preparing for strike vote

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Nurses in B.C. are moving closer to job action after a new ruling on benefits pushed contract talks to a breaking point.

In an internal email obtained by Global News, the BC Nurses’ Union says arbitrator Vince Ready has ruled that massage therapy coverage will be capped at just over $1,400 in 2027 and reduced again the following year.

The union says it is one of several sticking points and it’s now preparing for a strike vote.

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Their last contract expired last month.

“We’ve been meeting diligently with the employer for the last eight months,” Adriane Gear, president of the BC Nurses’ Union, said.

“Much of the time, it’s been frustrating. Certainly, in terms of priorities, our members have determined that maintaining and ideally improving benefits is the number one priority, but there’s also issues of equity in terms of access to mandate money.”

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The Health Employers Association of B.C. says it is still open to talks.

B.C.’s Health Minister said she is confident that both sides will reach a deal at the table, adding that health care is an essential service and any job action would be limited.