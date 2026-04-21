MPs approve new federal budget watchdog over Conservative, Bloc opposition

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Members of Parliament voted today to approve the appointment of Annette Ryan as Canada’s next Parliamentary Budget Officer.

MPs approved her appointment in a 164 to 153 vote, with Bloc Québécois and Conservatives voting against her nomination.

Ryan, a longtime public servant and the current deputy director at Canada’s financial intelligence agency, Fintrac, was named as cabinet’s pick to lead the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer last month.

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Ryan’s testimony was clouded at times by MPs’ focus on Jason Jacques, the former interim PBO whose term expired earlier this year.

Conservative MPs had said they would vote against Ryan’s nomination because they want Jacques to take on the permanent role.

Ryan has said she would present the office’s fiscal analysis in a way that makes clear the implications of spending decisions, but added she would leave the “stark language” to parliamentarians.

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—With files from Craig Lord