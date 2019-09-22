Canada election: Richmond Centre

It is more likely a candidate will speak Mandarin or Cantonese while campaigning door-to-door in Richmond Centre than any other language. According to the latest census data, nearly 60 per cent of people who live in the riding identify as Chinese.

Four years ago the riding was a close two-way race. Alice Wong won her third straight election, beating out Liberal Lawrence Woo. Wong received 17,622 votes (44.2 per cent) compared to 16,486 votes (41.7 per cent) for Woo. The New Democrats were way back in third place with 11.5 per cent of the vote.

This time around the NDP has yet to nominate a candidate by the beginning of September. Wong is running again in a bid to hold the Metro Vancouver riding. The Liberals have nominated Steven Kou, who ran for the Liberals in Vancouver Kingsway four years ago and finished second.

Candidates

Conservative: Alice Wong

Liberal: Steven Kou

NDP: Not yet nominated

Green: Françoise Raunet

People’s Party of Canada: Ivan Pak

Geography

The riding encompasses the western part of the city of Richmond down to Steveston Highway.

Demographics

Chinese: 57,490, 59 per cent

European: 23,420, 24 per cent

Filipino: 5,915, 6.1 per cent

South Asian: 4,190, 4.3 per cent