Canada election: Egmont

The 2015 red wave crested on the riding of Egmont, taking the only Tory seat in PEI with it.

Liberal Robert Morissey earned 49 per cent of the vote in 2015 to take the seat from PC incumbent Gail Shea.

Morrissey is a longtime politician who served in provincial politics for 20 years before making a jump to the federal level.

Candidates

Liberal: Robert Morrissey (Incumbent)

Conservative: Logan McLellan

NDP: TBD

Green: Alex Clark

Christian Heritage: TBD

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This riding covers the western portion of Prince Edward Island and consists of the community of Sherbrooke, City of Summerside and Lennox Island

History

Egmont was Conservative from 1968 to 1972 before turning into a solid Liberal riding for the next 24 years.

In 2008, PC candidate Gail Shea was elected. She’d go on to become a cabinet minister under then-prime minister Stephen Harper before being defeated in the red wave that swept through Atlantic Canada.