Canada election: Egmont
The 2015 red wave crested on the riding of Egmont, taking the only Tory seat in PEI with it.
Liberal Robert Morissey earned 49 per cent of the vote in 2015 to take the seat from PC incumbent Gail Shea.
Morrissey is a longtime politician who served in provincial politics for 20 years before making a jump to the federal level.
Candidates
Liberal: Robert Morrissey (Incumbent)
Conservative: Logan McLellan
NDP: TBD
Green: Alex Clark
Christian Heritage: TBD
Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.
Geography
This riding covers the western portion of Prince Edward Island and consists of the community of Sherbrooke, City of Summerside and Lennox Island
History
Egmont was Conservative from 1968 to 1972 before turning into a solid Liberal riding for the next 24 years.
In 2008, PC candidate Gail Shea was elected. She’d go on to become a cabinet minister under then-prime minister Stephen Harper before being defeated in the red wave that swept through Atlantic Canada.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.