Canada election: Vancouver East

Vancouver East is one of those ridings where change is a foreign entity. In 2012, when most of Canada’s electoral boundaries changed, Vancouver East was one of two B.C. ridings left alone.

It’s not just the borders that have been consistent. The New Democratic Party, and before it the left-leaning Co-operative Commonwealth, have won 24 of the last 26 elections in Vancouver East. The riding is home to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside as well as more working class, bohemian and artistic neighbourhoods in East Vancouver.

Four years ago, Jenny Kwan was handed the task to replace a legend. Libby Davies served the community from 1997 to 2015. Kwan, a longtime NDP MLA, was elected with 29,316 votes (49.9 per cent) beating Liberal Edward Wong by nearly 13,000 votes. Wong captured 16,532 votes (28.2 per cent) enough to distance himself from both the Conservatives and the Greens.

Kwan will be seeking re-election. What could be slightly concerning to the NDP is that Davies captured nearly 63 per cent of the vote for the party in 2011, compared to just under 50 per cent for Kwan in 2015. But the Liberals named their challenger, Simon Fraser University researcher Kyle Demes, relatively late in the game. The Greens have shown some interest in the riding with Bridget Burns as the candidate.

Candidates

NDP: Jenny Kwan

Liberal: Kyle Demes

Conservative: Chris Corsetti

Green: Bridget Burns

People’s Party of Canada: Karin Litzcke

Geography

The riding consists of parts of East Vancouver, including Commercial Drive, and parts of downtown Vancouver, including the Downtown Eastside. Its southern border is made up of 14 Avenue from Ontario Street in the west, to Grandview Highway up until Boundary Road in the east. Its northern border is the waters of Vancouver Harbour.

Demographics

European: 61,755, 56.2 per cent

Chinese: 24,320, 22.1 per cent

Aboriginal: 6,630, 6 per cent

Filipino: 5,130, 4.7 per cent