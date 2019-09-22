Canada election: Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Voters in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie elected NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice in the 2015 federal election with 49.17 per cent of the vote.
Boulerice will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.
Boundaries: The boundaries of this eastern Montreal riding are nearly unchanged for this election. It includes the neighbourhood of Petite-Patrie and the western part of Rosemont.
History: The Bloc Québécois had represented this riding for 21 years when the NDP claimed it in 2011. Bigras had been the MP since 1997.
Candidates
NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (Incumbent)
Liberal: Geneviève Hinse
Bloc Québécois: Claude André
Green: Jean Désy
Conservative: Johanna Sarfati
PPC: Bobby Pellerin
