Canada election: Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

Voters in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie elected NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice in the 2015 federal election with 49.17 per cent of the vote.

Boulerice will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: The boundaries of this eastern Montreal riding are nearly unchanged for this election. It includes the neighbourhood of Petite-Patrie and the western part of Rosemont.

History: The Bloc Québécois had represented this riding for 21 years when the NDP claimed it in 2011. Bigras had been the MP since 1997.

Candidates

NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (Incumbent)

Liberal: Geneviève Hinse

Bloc Québécois: Claude André

Green: Jean Désy

Conservative: Johanna Sarfati

PPC: Bobby Pellerin