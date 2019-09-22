Decision Canada 2019

More
canada election
September 22, 2019 8:59 pm

Canada election: Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie

By
A A

Voters in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie elected NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice in the 2015 federal election with 49.17 per cent of the vote.

Boulerice will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election.

Boundaries: The boundaries of this eastern Montreal riding are nearly unchanged for this election. It includes the neighbourhood of Petite-Patrie and the western part of Rosemont.

History: The Bloc Québécois had represented this riding for 21 years when the NDP claimed it in 2011. Bigras had been the MP since 1997.

Candidates

NDP: Alexandre Boulerice (Incumbent)

Liberal: Geneviève Hinse

Bloc Québécois: Claude André

Green: Jean Désy

Conservative: Johanna Sarfati

PPC: Bobby Pellerin

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie election results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.