Canada election: Vancouver Centre
The riding of Vancouver Centre has been around for more than 100 years, and no one has represented the community longer than Hedy Fry. The Liberal MP has represented Vancouver Centre since 1993, and is looking to be elected in 2019 for the ninth time.
The downtown Vancouver riding has been at the centre of major issues around housing affordability, the opioid crisis, and transit.
Candidates
Liberal: Hedy Fry
Conservative: David Cavey
NDP: Breen Ouellette
Green: Jesse Brown
People’s Party of Canada: Louise A. Kierans
Rhinoceros: Guy Champoux
Geography
The riding covers a majority of downtown, cutting off in the northeast at Cambie Street and Dunsmuir. Stanley Park and False Creek are included in the riding, which uses West Fourth, Sixth and Second avenues as a southern border from Arbutus Street in the west to Main Street in the east.
Demographics
European: 72,170, 63.2 per cent
Chinese: 13,020, 11.4 per cent
West Asian: 5,220, 4.6 per cent
South Asian: 4,150, 3.6 per cent
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.