Canada election: Vancouver Centre

The riding of Vancouver Centre has been around for more than 100 years, and no one has represented the community longer than Hedy Fry. The Liberal MP has represented Vancouver Centre since 1993, and is looking to be elected in 2019 for the ninth time.

The downtown Vancouver riding has been at the centre of major issues around housing affordability, the opioid crisis, and transit.

Candidates

Liberal: Hedy Fry

Conservative: David Cavey

NDP: Breen Ouellette

Green: Jesse Brown

People’s Party of Canada: Louise A. Kierans

Rhinoceros: Guy Champoux

Geography

The riding covers a majority of downtown, cutting off in the northeast at Cambie Street and Dunsmuir. Stanley Park and False Creek are included in the riding, which uses West Fourth, Sixth and Second avenues as a southern border from Arbutus Street in the west to Main Street in the east.

Demographics

European: 72,170, 63.2 per cent

Chinese: 13,020, 11.4 per cent

West Asian: 5,220, 4.6 per cent

South Asian: 4,150, 3.6 per cent