Canada election: Rivière-du-Nord

Bloc Québécois MP Rhéal Fortin is looking to maintain his seat in the riding of Rivière-du-Nord.

Fortin narrowly defeated New Democratic candidate Pierre Dionne Labelle in the 2015 federal election by roughly two points.

Boundaries: This riding is slightly smaller than 2011, with the Saint-Colomban area moving into the new Mirabel riding. It is north of Montreal, and its largest centre is Saint-Jérôme.

History: Rivière-du-Nord has represented in the House of Commons since 2004. The riding lost some of its area to Mirabel. The largest center in the district is Saint-Jérôme, where attractions like Musée d’art Contemporain des Laurentides and 19th-century Cathedral Saint-Jérôme are located. Monique Guay had held this riding for the Bloc Québécois from its creation in 2004 until her defeat in 2011.

Candidates

Liberal: Florence Gagnon

Bloc Québécois: Rhéal Fortin (Incumbent)

Green: Joey Leckman

PPC: Normand Michaud