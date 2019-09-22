Canada election: Vancouver Granville

There is likely no riding in the country that will receive more attention than Vancouver Granville. The reason: Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The former attorney general has already had a profound impact on the federal election without a single vote being cast. The unfolding scandal around her demotion in cabinet, pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the SNC Lavalin affair and her removal as a Liberal candidate has led to questions over Trudeau’s integrity.

But will any of this matter on election day? Wilson-Raybould hopes it will, considering she wants to accomplish what few before her have and win an election as an Independent. Since 1974, only four MPs have successfully been re-elected as Independents after leaving or being booted from their party. But Wilson-Raybould has something very few before her have had: a huge campaign team and the potential for nearly non-stop media attention.

Four years ago it was a much different story. Vancouver Granville was a brand new riding and was seen as a three-way race between the Conservatives, Liberals and NDP. But when all the votes were cast, Wilson-Raybould came out with a decisive victory, collecting 23,643 votes (43.9 per cent). New Democrat Mira Oreck finished second with 14,462 votes (26.9 per cent), just ahead of Conservative Erinn Broshko with 14,028 votes (26.1 per cent).

With Wilson-Raybould’s surprise ejection from the Liberal Party, the Grits were slow to get a candidate nominated and campaigning. Taleeb Noormohamed, a former Liberal candidate in North Vancouver, was the only green-lit candidate in the riding and will carry the party flag into the campaign. Former Conservative staffer Zach Segal is hoping to go from behind the scenes to MP.

Candidates

Independent: Jody Wilson-Raybould

Liberal: Taleeb Noormohamed

Conservative: Zach Segal

NDP: Yvonne Hanson

Green: Louise Boutin

People’s Party of Canada: Naomi Chocyk

Rhinoceros: John Turner

Geography

The riding covers a huge stretch on Vancouver north to south from Second, Fourth and Sixth avenues to the Fraser River. From the Fraser River to 41 Avenue, the riding is bordered by West Boulevard on the west and Cambie on the east. From 41 Avenue north to Second, Fourth and Sixth avenues the riding is bordered by Arbutus Street on the west and Cambie or Ontario Street on the east.

Demographics

European: 53,165, 52.1 per cent

Chinese: 32,015, 31.4 per cent

Filipino: 3,740, 3.7 per cent

South Asian: 3,330, 3.3 per cent