Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

Canadians across the country head to the polls Monday, Oct. 21, to take part in the country’s 43rd general election.

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. local time in Atlantic Canada, 9:30 p.m. local time in Quebec and Ontario, 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 8:30 p.m. Central Time in the Prairies and Alberta, and 7 p.m. local time in British Columbia.

Global News will have live, real-time election results for all 338 ridings as polls begin to close across the country, starting with results in Newfoundland and Labrador. We will have live results by party and province, so you can see who will be representing your riding. Find out who will form the next Canadian government and who won in your riding.

CANADA ELECTION: Find your riding, your local candidates and their voting history

Global News also has profiles for each of the 338 ridings across the country, so you can find out who is running and for which party.

For everything you need to know about where, when and how to vote, go to our voting 101 page.

CANADA ELECTION: Here’s what you need to know to vote

Global News’ Decision Canada election broadcast will air live from 7 p.m. ET on select Global television and radio affiliates — Global Halifax/New Brunswick, Global Durham, Global Peterborough and Global Kingston — and nationally from 9 p.m. ET across all Global-affiliated television and radio stations.

Global National’s Dawna Friesen and Ottawa Bureau Chief and Host of The West Block Mercedes Stephenson, Chief Political Correspondent David Akin and Senior National Affairs Correspondent Eric Sorensen; all complemented by pollster Darrell Bricker, Global CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs, will have the latest information from across the country.

CANADA ELECTION: Global’s Decision Canada website

And you can watch online at Globalnews.ca, as well as Global News’ YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages.

For complete coverage of the 2019 Canadian election, visit our Decision Canada website.