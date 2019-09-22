Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Mirabel

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Mirabel

Elections Canada
Mirabel is a fairly new riding, created in 2013 and had its first MP chosen in 2015. It was created from the district of Argenteuil—Papineau—Mirabel, Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, Terrebonne-Blainville and Rivière-du-Nord. According to a 2016 census, the population of Mirabel increased by 20.4 percent since 2011. 

In the upcoming election in October, incumbent Simon Marcil will be facing Conservative candidate François Desrochers. Marcil won the previous election with 31.49 percent of the total vote. 

In 2015, the Bloc Québécois won the seat and Simon Marcil was elected MP. In 2018, Marcil, along with six other Bloc MPs resigned from the office due to conflicts with the Bloc leader Martine Ouellet. After Ouellet resigned, he rejoined the party.  

Candidates

Liberal: Karl Trudel

Conservative: François Desrochers

NDP:  TBD 

Bloc Québécois: Simon Marcil (Incumbent)

Green: Julie Tremblay

PPC: Christian Montpetit

