Canada election: Pierre-Boucher–Les Patriotes–Verchères

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval won the 2015 election with a tiny margin of 213 votes. Liberal Lucie Gagnon was the runner up.

Barsalou-Duval will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election. She’ll face Liberal candidate Simon Chalifoux and Conservative Mathieu Daviault.

Boundaries: Boucherville, which was formerly split with Longueuil—Pierre-Boucher, is now united in this new riding. Sainte-Julie has moved into the neighbouring riding of Montarville.

Last Election: Pierre-Boucher–Les Patriotes–Verchères elected Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval in the 2015 federal election with 28.64 per cent of the vote.

History: Verchères—Les Patriotes and neighbouring Longueuil—Pierre-Boucher were both Bloc Québécois strongholds, until both elected NDP members in 2011. Like many ridings outside the Island of Montreal, the area elected Bloc Québécois members exclusively between 1993 and 2011, PC candidates from 1984 to 1993, and Liberal MPs in the Trudeau era.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Xavier Barsalou-Duval (Incumbent)

Liberal: Simon Chalifoux

Green: Dany Gariépy

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Mathieu Daviault

PPC: Clifford Albert