September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs

Rookie Liberal MP Marc Miller was elected in 2015 in Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs with 50.82 per cent of the vote.

Miller, who recently served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of crown–indigenous relations, is seeking a second term and is running against NDP candidate Sophie Thiébaut and Michael Forian of the Conservatives.

Boundaries: The recently created riding combines bits of Jeanne-Le Ber, Westmount—Ville-Marie, Laurier—Sainte-Marie and Outremont. It also includes the neighbourhoods around McGill and Concordia Universities, Cité-du-Havre, and Pointe Saint-Charles.

History: This riding encompasses a variety of voting histories, with some voters traditionally voting for the BQ prior to 2011, and others traditionally voting Liberal.

Candidates

Liberal: Marc Miller (Incumbent)

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: TBD

NDP: Sophie Thiébaut

Conservative: Michael Forian

PPC: Jean Langlais

Rhinoceros: Tommy Douteulogue Gaudet

 

