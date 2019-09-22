Canada election: La Pointe-de-l’Île

La Pointe-de-l’Île is primarily a power base of the Bloc Québécois and was considered one of their safest seats.

Except in 2011, when NDP’s Ève Péclet was elected. She later lost to Mario Beaulieu of the Bloc by 6.82 per cent.

Beaulieu is seeking a second term and will face Conservative candidate and the Mayor of Montreal East Robert Coutu.

Geography

This riding includes the neighbourhood of Montreal-East, part of Mercier–Hochelaga–Maisonneuve and part of Riviere-des-Prairies–Pointes-aux-Trembles

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Mario Beaulieu (Incumbent)

Liberal: Jonathan Plamondon

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Robert Coutu

Green: Franco Fiori

PPC: Randy Manseau

Rhinoceros: Ben 97 Benoit