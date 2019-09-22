Canada election: Souris – Moose Mountain

The riding of Souris – Moose Mountain is set in Saskatchewan’s southeastern corner, and includes Weyburn and Estevan as its two largest communities. The boundary of the riding is marked by the town of Radville in the west and the Qu’Appelle River in the north. The eastern boundary runs along the Manitoba border and American border in the south.

History:

Since the riding was formed in 1988 it has primarily been held by MPs from right-leaning parties. The lone exception is when the Liberals held it from 1993 to 1997; the election cycle that saw the Progressive Conservatives lose all but two of their previous 156 seats.

Then Reform Party member Roy Bailey won the seat in 1997 before retiring in 2004 as a member of the Conservative Party. The riding has been held by Conservatives since then, first Ed Komarnicki and now Robert Kitchen.

Kitchen won the riding in 2015, securing 70 per cent of the more than 37,000 ballots cast.

Candidates:

Conservative: Robert Kitchen (Incumbent)

Liberal: TBD

NDP: TBD

Green Party: Judy Mergel

PPC: Phillip Zajac