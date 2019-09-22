Canada election: Alfred-Pellan

Decision Canada 2019

The Alfred-Pellan riding is named after a famous twentieth century Quebec painter. It covers almost half of Laval and includes the neighbourhood of Duvernay, Pont-Viau, Saint-François, Saint-Vincent-de-Paul. 

Summary: Liberal incumbent Angelo Iacono is looking for a second term in this Montreal-area riding. Iacono won the previous election with 44.51 per cent of the vote. He will be facing former professional hockey player and Conservative candidate Angelo Esposito in October.

History: Since the creation of the riding in 2003, BQ was in power for three consecutive terms before losing the seat to NDP in 2011. The Liberals won in 2015. 

Candidates 

Liberal: Angelo Iacono (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Angelo Esposito

Green: Marguerite Howells 

Bloc Québécois: Michel Lachance

NDP: Andriana Kocini

PPC: Mathieu Couture

