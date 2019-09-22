Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 8:59 pm

Canada election: Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques

By
A A

NDP MP Guy Caron will look to retain his seat for a third consecutive term in the riding of Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques this October.

Caron has been the MP for this riding since 2011.

Boundaries: This riding runs along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, north of New Brunswick. It includes all of the communities in its name. Its boundaries have not changed for this election.

Last Election: The NDP’s Caron won the 2015 federal election with 43.11 per cent of the vote.

History: This riding was held by the Bloc Québécois from its creation in 2004 until the NDP win in 2011.

Candidates

NDP: Guy Caron (Incumbent)

Liberal: Chantal Pilon

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Jocelyn Rioux

Conservative: Nancy Brassard-Fortin

PPC: Pierre P. C. Lacombe

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques
Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques candidates

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.