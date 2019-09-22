Canada election: Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques

NDP MP Guy Caron will look to retain his seat for a third consecutive term in the riding of Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques this October.

Caron has been the MP for this riding since 2011.

Boundaries: This riding runs along the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, north of New Brunswick. It includes all of the communities in its name. Its boundaries have not changed for this election.

Last Election: The NDP’s Caron won the 2015 federal election with 43.11 per cent of the vote.

History: This riding was held by the Bloc Québécois from its creation in 2004 until the NDP win in 2011.

Candidates

NDP: Guy Caron (Incumbent)

Liberal: Chantal Pilon

Bloc Québécois: TBD

Green: Jocelyn Rioux

Conservative: Nancy Brassard-Fortin

PPC: Pierre P. C. Lacombe