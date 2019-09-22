Canada election: St. John’s East

The voters in St. John’s East helped the Liberals complete a red sweep of Atlantic Canada in 2015, electing Nick Whalen in an upset win over the incumbent MP, the NDP’s Jack Harris.

This year’s election will see a rematch between the two and that makes the riding a race to watch. The 2015 race was tight with Whalen earning 46.73 per cent of the vote while Jack Harris earned 45.29 per cent.

Whalen currently serves as the chair of the standing committee on citizenship and immigration and chair of subcommittee on agenda and procedure of the standing committee on citizenship and immigration

Candidates

Liberal: Nick Whalen (Incumbent)

Conservative: Joedy Wall

NDP: Jack Harris

Green: TBD

PPC: TBD

Geography

Consists of the northern part of the town of Paradise as well as part of the City of St. John’s.

History

This riding was formerly known as St. John’s North before redistribution order of 2004. Was switched back to St. John’s East in 2006.

The riding was a PC/Conservative stronghold for MP Norman Doyle from 1997 until his retirement in 2008.

However since then it has switched between NDP and Liberal MPs.