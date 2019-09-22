Canada election: Burnaby South

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh finally won a seat in the House of Commons. Now he has to defend it.

In February, Singh won the Burnaby South byelection in convincing fashion, capturing 8,848 votes, good for 38.9 per cent of the vote. His closest competitor was Liberal candidate Richard T. Lee, who tallied 5,919 votes, which works out to 26 per cent of the vote.

The NDP leader is new to British Columbia, having moved to the riding from his home in Ontario just before the byelection. Part of his promise to voters during the byelection was that he was going to continue to make Burnaby his home and run in the riding in October’s federal election.

Unlike the byelection campaign, the voters of Burnaby South will not see much of Singh prior to October’s election. As a national party leader, he will be out on the campaign trail across the country.

Jay Shin is running again for the Conservatives, the only candidate other than Singh who ran in February. Shin finished in third with 5,147 votes.

The Liberals have named entrepreneur Neelam Brar. The Greens are also running a candidate, something they didn’t do in the byelection. The People’s Party of Canada is running Al Rawdah, after byelection candidate Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson decided to run in Alberta.

Candidates

NDP: Jagmeet Singh

Liberal: Neelam Brar

Conservative: Jay Shin

Green: Brennan Wauters

People’s Party of Canada: Al Rawdah

Geography

The riding covers the southern portion of Burnaby, excluding the area east of Griffiths Drive, Griffiths Avenue and Burris Street.

Demographics (2016 census)

Chinese: 42,975, 38.7 per cent

European: 35,705, 32.2 per cent

South Asian: 9,315, 8.4 per cent

Filipino: 6,890, 6.2 per cent