NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wins Burnaby South byelection

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has earned a seat in the House of Commons and all it took was a move across the country.

Singh won the Burnaby South byelection on Monday night, nearly 18 months after winning the federal NDP leadership. The 40-year-old captured 38.4 per cent of the vote with 145 of 196 polls reporting.

With some polls still left to count, Liberal candidate Richard T. Lee is in second place and Conservative candidate Jay Shin is in third. Laura-Lynn Thompson of the People’s Party of Canada is in fourth.

WATCH: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on his byelection victory

While victory tightens Singh’s shaky grip on the reins of the NDP, the challenge ahead was underscored by the simultaneous loss of the Montreal riding that launched the NDP’s orange wave that swept Quebec in 2011.

In Outremont, Liberal contender Rachel Bendayan held more than 42 per cent of the vote with two-thirds of the riding’s polls reporting results, with the NDP’s Julia Sanchez running second with just over 25 per cent.

The campaign has been an eventful one. Singh was put under pressure to run for the NDP in a byelection and was ultimately convinced to move to B.C.

Singh’s political roots are in Ontario. He grew up in Metro Toronto and served as a Member of Provincial Parliament in Bramalea—Gore—Malton. He decided to move west for a chance at getting into the House of Commons before October’s provincial election.

“I love it here. The winters are pretty amazing,” Singh said. “But more importantly I love the people here. They are incredible folks. It is a testament of how incredible our country is from coast to coast to coast. We have incredible people that call Canada home, folks that really want to take care of one another and I really am tapping into that energy to lead a party that really wants to make people‘s lives better.”

Singh now leads a party in the House of Commons with 41 seats. He is expected to take his seat soon once the results from Monday’s vote are made official.

The NDP has been trailing both the Liberals and the Conservatives in the national polls and will now have an opportunity to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on crucial issues in Question Period.

The SNC-Lavalin scandal involving Trudeau and former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould made national headlines during the campaign. Singh is calling for an independent public inquiry into alleged attempts from the Prime Minister’s Office to pressure Wilson-Raybould into dropping charges against SNC-Lavalin.

“The Liberals have been shutting down attempts to get to the truth, or even hear from those involved, and Mr. Trudeau’s story changes every day,” Singh said.

“We’re calling for an independent public inquiry into this corporate prosecution scandal because Canadians deserve to know if their government is working for them or for a massive corporation with deep ties to the Liberal Party.”

Housing is also a huge issue for the NDP. Singh is calling on the Liberal government to re-introduce 30-year terms to CMHC insured mortgages on entry-level homes for first-time home buyers and provide resources to facilitate co-housing, and to ease access to financing by offering CMHC-backed co-ownership mortgages.

“For too many Canadians, the dream of owning a home seems further away than ever,” Singh said. “First-time buyers are struggling to get into the market as they watch prices spiral upward, putting home ownership more and more out of reach. We must take immediate action to put the dream of home ownership within reach for more Canadian families.”

The NDP is strongly opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Singh has called on the government to abandon the project and will continue to push for the pipeline twinning to be stopped. The federal government paid $4.5 billion for the existing pipeline, with plans to expand it.

“I am calling on the Trudeau government to abandon the Trans Mountain expansion, fully overhaul the NEB review process, and finally live up to its promises that its most important relationship is its relationship with Indigenous Peoples,” Singh said.

— With files from Jon Azpiri and The Canadian Press