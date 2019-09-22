Canada election: Pontiac

Pontiac is located on the north shore of the Ottawa river and stretches to the border of Abitibi—Baie-James—Nunavik—Eeyou riding in the north, it includes Rapid Lake and Kitigan Zibi first nation reserves. Since 2011, the population in the riding decreased by 0.7 percent.

Liberal incumbent Will Amos will be seeking re-election facing Conservative candidate and veteran Dave D.B. Blackburn in the coming election.

History: In the previous election, Liberal candidate Will Amos won the seat with over 50 per cent of the votes. Until 2011, Pontiac was known as a bellwether district, it used to elect a government MP since 1980.

Candidates

Liberal: William Amos (Incumbent)

Conservative: Dave D.B. Blackburn

NDP: Denise Giroux

Bloc Québécois:

Green: Claude Bertrand

PPC: Mario Belec