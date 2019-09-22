Canada election: Jonquière

Jonquière was formerly known as the riding of Jonquière-Alma. They elected Bloc Québécois MP in 2004 and Conservative Jean-Pierre Blackburn in 2006 and 2008.

Voters in Jonquière elected NDP MP Karine Trudel in the 2015 federal election with 29.19 per cent of the vote. Trudel is running for re-election against Canadian Paralympic swimmer Philippe Gagnon from the Conservative party.

Geography

Jonquière added a large area in the 2013 redistribution, claiming most of the former district of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, except the Saguenay-Chicoutimi area.

Candidates

NDP: Karine Trudel (Incumbent)

Liberal: TBD

Conservative: Philippe Gagnon

Bloc Québécois: Mario Simard

Green: Lyne Bourdages

PPC: Sylvie Théodore