Canada election: Jonquière
Jonquière was formerly known as the riding of Jonquière-Alma. They elected Bloc Québécois MP in 2004 and Conservative Jean-Pierre Blackburn in 2006 and 2008.
Voters in Jonquière elected NDP MP Karine Trudel in the 2015 federal election with 29.19 per cent of the vote. Trudel is running for re-election against Canadian Paralympic swimmer Philippe Gagnon from the Conservative party.
Geography
Jonquière added a large area in the 2013 redistribution, claiming most of the former district of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, except the Saguenay-Chicoutimi area.
Candidates
NDP: Karine Trudel (Incumbent)
Liberal: TBD
Conservative: Philippe Gagnon
Bloc Québécois: Mario Simard
Green: Lyne Bourdages
PPC: Sylvie Théodore
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.