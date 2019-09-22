Canada election: Delta

The Liberal wave that swept through Metro Vancouver four years ago went right through Delta. Political newcomer Carla Qualtrough picked up the seat for the Liberals by defeating Conservative Labour minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay by nearly 10,000 votes.

The decisive victory led Qualtrough to a role in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, and most recently a promotion to the minister of public services and procurement. The three-time Paralympic medallist is looking to return to Ottawa.

Conservative Tanya Corbet was elected BC Treaty Commission Commissioner by the First Nations Summit last year and is a member of Tsawwassen First Nation.

Candidates

Liberal: Carla Qualtrough

Conservative: Tanya Corbet

NDP: Randy Anderson-Fennell

Green: Craig DeCraene

People’s Party of Canada: Angelina Ireland

Geography

The riding is comprised of the City of Delta, along with the Tsawwassen Indian Reserve and Musqueam Indian Reserve No. 4.

Demographics

European: 61,365, 60.4 per cent

South Asian: 20,495, 20.2 per cent

Chinese: 7,715, 7.6 per cent

Aboriginal: 3,620, 3.6 per cent