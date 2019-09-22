Canada election: Delta
The Liberal wave that swept through Metro Vancouver four years ago went right through Delta. Political newcomer Carla Qualtrough picked up the seat for the Liberals by defeating Conservative Labour minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay by nearly 10,000 votes.
The decisive victory led Qualtrough to a role in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, and most recently a promotion to the minister of public services and procurement. The three-time Paralympic medallist is looking to return to Ottawa.
Conservative Tanya Corbet was elected BC Treaty Commission Commissioner by the First Nations Summit last year and is a member of Tsawwassen First Nation.
Candidates
Liberal: Carla Qualtrough
Conservative: Tanya Corbet
NDP: Randy Anderson-Fennell
Green: Craig DeCraene
People’s Party of Canada: Angelina Ireland
Geography
The riding is comprised of the City of Delta, along with the Tsawwassen Indian Reserve and Musqueam Indian Reserve No. 4.
Demographics
European: 61,365, 60.4 per cent
South Asian: 20,495, 20.2 per cent
Chinese: 7,715, 7.6 per cent
Aboriginal: 3,620, 3.6 per cent
