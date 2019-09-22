Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 8:56 pm

Canada election: Delta

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News

Federal election riding of Delta.

Elections Canada
A A

The Liberal wave that swept through Metro Vancouver four years ago went right through Delta. Political newcomer Carla Qualtrough picked up the seat for the Liberals by defeating Conservative Labour minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay by nearly 10,000 votes.

The decisive victory led Qualtrough to a role in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet, and most recently a promotion to the minister of public services and procurement. The three-time Paralympic medallist is looking to return to Ottawa.

Story continues below

Conservative Tanya Corbet was elected BC Treaty Commission Commissioner by the First Nations Summit last year and is a member of Tsawwassen First Nation.

Candidates

Liberal: Carla Qualtrough
Conservative: Tanya Corbet
NDP: Randy Anderson-Fennell
Green: Craig DeCraene
People’s Party of Canada: Angelina Ireland

Geography

The riding is comprised of the City of Delta, along with the Tsawwassen Indian Reserve and Musqueam Indian Reserve No. 4.

Demographics

European: 61,365, 60.4 per cent
South Asian: 20,495, 20.2 per cent
Chinese: 7,715, 7.6 per cent
Aboriginal: 3,620, 3.6 per cent

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Delta
Delta results
Delta riding
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.