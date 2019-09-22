Canada election: Saskatoon-Grasswood

This is the sole urban-rural seat in Saskatoon, which was won by Conservative Kevin Waugh in 2015. He is seeking a second term.

The riding for southeast Saskatoon includes everything east of the South Saskatchewan River and south of 8th Street East, along with the area around Sidney L. Buckwold Park. It also includes a small amount of farmland immediately to the south and east of the city.

From 2000 to 2013, Saskatoon and the surrounding areas had been divided up into four ridings that contained part of Saskatoon, and part of the surrounding rural areas. In all five elections, the Conservatives took all the seats.

The 2016 census reported 72,010 people living in the riding, with over 17 per cent saying they have Ukrainian origins, the second-highest in Saskatchewan.

Candidates

Conservative: Kevin Waugh (Incumbent)

Green: Neil Sinclair

Liberal: Tracy Muggli

NDP: Erika Ritchie

People’s Party of Canada: Mark Friesen