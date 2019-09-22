Canada election: Compton–Stanstead

Compton—Stanstead was created from the ridings of Mégantic—Compton—Stanstead and Richmond—Wolfe in 1997. Voters of the district elected Liberal MP Maude-Claude Bibeau in the 2015 federal election with 36.88 per cent of the vote.

Bibeau is the current Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Minister of International Development and La Francophonie. Bibeau is running for re-election and will face Jean Rousseau of the Green Party. Rousseau is an ex-MP, who won the Compton–Stanstead seat in 2011.

Geography

The riding is located on the US-Canada border, southeast of Sherbrooke and includes the municipality of Sherbrooke. Few of the main towns include Coaticook, Lennoxville (now part of Sherbrooke), North Hatley, Stanstead, and Ayer’s Cliff.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: David Benoît

Liberal: Marie-Claude Bibeau (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jessy McNeil

PPC: Paul Reed

Green: Jean Rousseau