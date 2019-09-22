Canada election: Beauport–Limoilou
Beauport-Limoilou is a federal electoral district in Quebec City since 2004. It is a Conservative riding since 2006 let alone the orange wave in 2011.
Voters in Beauport–Limoilou elected Alupa Clarke of the Conservative party as their MP in the 2015 federal election. Clarke, who is running for re-election, is Shadow Minister for Official Languages and la Francophonie. Voters in the riding voted NDP in the 2011 federal election. Some of its major attractions include ‘Le Grand Marché de Québec’ or ‘Market Old Port of Quebec’ in English.
Geography
The municipal and electoral boundaries of this riding in the eastern part of Quebec City, consist of most of the borough of Beauport, the borough of Limoilou and it is located on the Northern bank of the river of St. Lawrence. It is geographically smaller than its size in 2011 after losing some of its northern area to Beauport—Côte-de-Beaupré—Île d’Orléans—Charlevoix.
Candidates
Conservative: Alupa Clarke (Incumbent)
Liberal: Antoine Bujold
NDP: TBD
Green: Dalila Elhak
PPC: Alicia Bédard
Bloc Québécois: Julie Vignola
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.