Canada election: Beauport–Limoilou

Beauport-Limoilou is a federal electoral district in Quebec City since 2004. It is a Conservative riding since 2006 let alone the orange wave in 2011.

Voters in Beauport–Limoilou elected Alupa Clarke of the Conservative party as their MP in the 2015 federal election. Clarke, who is running for re-election, is Shadow Minister for Official Languages and la Francophonie. Voters in the riding voted NDP in the 2011 federal election. Some of its major attractions include ‘Le Grand Marché de Québec’ or ‘Market Old Port of Quebec’ in English.

Geography

The municipal and electoral boundaries of this riding in the eastern part of Quebec City, consist of most of the borough of Beauport, the borough of Limoilou and it is located on the Northern bank of the river of St. Lawrence. It is geographically smaller than its size in 2011 after losing some of its northern area to Beauport—Côte-de-Beaupré—Île d’Orléans—Charlevoix.

Candidates

Conservative: Alupa Clarke (Incumbent)

Liberal: Antoine Bujold

NDP: TBD

Green: Dalila Elhak

PPC: Alicia Bédard

Bloc Québécois: Julie Vignola